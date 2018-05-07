Lightning's Anton Stralman: Empty-net dagger breaks scoring drought
Stralman provided the series-clinching goal Sunday in a 3-1 Game 5 win over the Bruins.
This was the defenseman's first goal in 59 games dating back to Dec. 16, and he broke the drought by telegraphing the puck into an empty net from deep within his own zone. Stralman and Co. will play the winner of the Capitals/Penguins series in the Eastern Conference finals.
More News
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Perfect plus-minus in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Steady play enabling others to shine•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Plays well in return from injury•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Back in action Sunday•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Not skating in warmups•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...