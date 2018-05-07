Lightning's Anton Stralman: Empty-net dagger breaks scoring drought

Stralman provided the series-clinching goal Sunday in a 3-1 Game 5 win over the Bruins.

This was the defenseman's first goal in 59 games dating back to Dec. 16, and he broke the drought by telegraphing the puck into an empty net from deep within his own zone. Stralman and Co. will play the winner of the Capitals/Penguins series in the Eastern Conference finals.