Lightning's Anton Stralman: Finally snaps long scoring drought
Stralman set up two goals in Sunday's 5-2 victory over Florida.
Stralman snapped a 13-game point drought with the helpers. He remains a solid minute-muncher on the ice, but his fantasy value is in the past.
