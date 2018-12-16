Lightning's Anton Stralman: Gearing up Sunday

Stralman (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and will play in Sunday's game versus the Jets, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stralman has missed 17 games with this upper-body condition. He was having a respectable season before the injury, recording eight points in 16 games while adding 26 blocked shots and 27 hits. Stralman will likely return to the second pairing with Ryan McDonagh.

