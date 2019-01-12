Lightning's Anton Stralman: Gets breather Saturday
Stralman will be rested for Saturday's road game against the Sabres, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Stralman is mired in a five-game point drought with his shot totals slipping, so he could probably use the day off to collect himself both mentally and physically. Look for Mikhail Sergachev to take his spot in the lineup after watching Thursday's win over the Hurricanes from the press box.
