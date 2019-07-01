Lightning's Anton Stralman: Gets paid by Florida
Stralman signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Panthers on Monday.
Stralman cashed in on a weak blue line free agent class, actually getting a $1 million raise in annual salary compared to his last contract while joining a Florida team that's been extremely active in free agency. He's served as a steady defensive presence for the in-state rival Lightning over the past few years, but Stralman's more of a shut down type than an offensive force. He hasn't scored more than 22 points in any of the past three seasons and will turn 33 years old in August.
