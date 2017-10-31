Lightning's Anton Stralman: Helping to develop rookie defender

Stralman picked up an empty-net goal Monday night against the Panthers.

A goal is a goal for the own-zone minded defender. Stralman has five points and a whopping plus-11 in 13 games. He is performing the key role as rudder for rookie Mikhail Sergachev's development and the job fits him to a T. Stralman tallied 22 points last season and should best that, but he'll probably top out at 30. You know where that fits in your format.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories