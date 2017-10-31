Lightning's Anton Stralman: Helping to develop rookie defender

Stralman picked up an empty-net goal Monday night against the Panthers.

A goal is a goal for the own-zone minded defender. Stralman has five points and a whopping plus-11 in 13 games. He is performing the key role as rudder for rookie Mikhail Sergachev's development and the job fits him to a T. Stralman tallied 22 points last season and should best that, but he'll probably top out at 30. You know where that fits in your format.