Lightning's Anton Stralman: Hoping to dress on road trip

Stralman (upper body) did not practice Monday but the Bolts are hopeful that he'll play at some point on their upcoming four-game road trip, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stralman missed Saturday's game with an upper-body injury and considering he was absent from Monday's practice as well, the veteran blueliner's status for Tuesday's game in Buffalo remains iffy at best. Tampa Bay, however, remain optimistic about his health and until something changes, expect Stralman's absence to be short-lived.