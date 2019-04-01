Lightning's Anton Stralman: Hoping to return soon
Stralman (lower body) is still targeting a return during the Lightning's four-game road trip, but won't be in action versus Ottawa on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Getting Stralman back in the lineup would be a huge boost for a blue line that will likely be without Victor Hedman for the rest of the regular season. Once cleared to play, the 32-year-old Stralman could see an uptick in ice time. He's averaging 20:30 this season, and figures to bounce Cameron Gaunce from the lineup.
