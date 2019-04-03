Lightning's Anton Stralman: Hops in front of three shots

Stralman went minus-1 and blocked three shots in Tuesday's loss to the Canadiens.

Stralman made a return after a 12-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The Lightning were caught flat by a playoff-hungry Canadiens team, and Stralman's plus-minus rating suffered. Nevertheless, he still sits at a plus-11 on the campaign and has 70 blocked shots in 46 games.