Lightning's Anton Stralman: Leaning toward another absence

Stralman (lower body) missed morning skate ahead of Saturday's game against the Red Wings, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Barring an unforeseen turnaround, it appears that Stralman will miss the upcoming game. Jan Rutta was called up under emergency conditions Friday, so he'd be the logical choice to fill in for a Bolts team that has already clinched a playoff spot.

