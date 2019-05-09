Lightning's Anton Stralman: Looking at pay cut in free agency
Stralman will likely need to take a pay cut to re-sign with Tampa, reports Tampa Bay Times.
Stralman's $4.5 million salary in 2018-19 made him the third-highest paid defender, yet he posted some of his lowest offensive numbers since 2012-13. And played in just 47 games this season. Stralman was often the odd man out when it came to the defensive rotation that coach Jon Cooper employed -- he never really had a regular partner this season. He, Dan Girardi and Braydon Coburn are all unrestricted free agents, and the Bolts won't be able to ink all three, especially with the big contract that Brayden Point will be signing. Stralman would be valuable in another run for the Cup, but the almighty dollar will dictate if that opportunity comes with Tampa or another squad. Regardless, his fantasy best-before-date is well behind him.
