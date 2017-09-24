Lightning's Anton Stralman: Making progress towards return
Stralman (undisclosed) was a full participant in Sunday's practice but will not play in the team's preseason contest with Florida on Sunday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Swedish defenseman was reportedly cleared for contact Friday, so Sunday's development is certainly positive despite the fact that Stralman isn't quite ready for game action. With Opening Night still over 10 days away, expect Stralman to be fully healthy by then.
