Lightning's Anton Stralman: May have had injury setback
Stralman (lower body) was not on the ice for Monday's practice, reports TampaBayLightning.com.
Stralman returned from a lower-body injury on April 2 and played in two in games, but sat out the season finale on Saturday. Coach Jon Cooper would not say if Stralman had suffered a setback, stating only that "He's (Stralman) just working through things. It's tough for him." He sounds doubtful for Game 1 on Wednesday, but we'll know more closer to game time.
