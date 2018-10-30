Lightning's Anton Stralman: More shutdown minutes likely coming

Stralman has three points in 10 games so far, but may see increased ice time while Victor Hedman is sidelined by injury.

Stralman is more of a shutdown man and that's likely what he'll see more of with the beast Hedman on the bench. It's unlikely any points will come. Leave him on the sideline.

