Lightning's Anton Stralman: More shutdown minutes likely coming
Stralman has three points in 10 games so far, but may see increased ice time while Victor Hedman is sidelined by injury.
Stralman is more of a shutdown man and that's likely what he'll see more of with the beast Hedman on the bench. It's unlikely any points will come. Leave him on the sideline.
More News
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Rare two-point game•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Steady second-pairing assignment•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Offensive game in decline•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Ready for Game 2•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Empty-net dagger breaks scoring drought•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Perfect plus-minus in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.