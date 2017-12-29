Lightning's Anton Stralman: Not expected to play Friday

Stralman (lower body) isn't expected to play Friday against the Flyers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Stralman will almost certainly miss Friday's contest, but the veteran blueliner reportedly has "a decent shot" of suiting up for Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets. Once he's deemed fit to play, Stralman will return to his role skating with Mikhail Sergachev on Tampa Bay's second pairing.