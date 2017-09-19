Lightning's Anton Stralman: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Stralman (undisclosed) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Hurricanes.
The team is likely being overly cautious with Stralman, considering that this is his 11th training camp and the need for him to see game action immediately is not urgent. Expect the veteran blueliner to suit up for a preseason contest at some point, though it remains to be seen when that will be.
