Lightning's Anton Stralman: Not playing Thursday
Stralman (lower body) will miss Thursday's road contest in Detroit, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Stralman will miss a fourth consecutive game with a lower-body injury. Having appeared in 45 of a possible 70 games this season, Stralman has struggled to stay healthy, producing just 17 points so far in 2018-19. Expect another update to come addressing the defenseman's health prior to the Lightning's next game, at home against Washington on Saturday.
