Lightning's Anton Stralman: Not skating in warmups
Stralman (undisclosed) was not on the ice for Thursday's warmups against Montreal, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
The 31-year-old blueliner has four goals and 11 points in 35 games this season and is one of Tampa Bay's most important defensemen. Stralman has also posted an incredible plus-24 rating. Assuming he's out on Thursday, he'll be considered day-to-day until an update is available.
