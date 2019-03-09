Lightning's Anton Stralman: Nursing lower-body injury
Stralman is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
As a result, Jan Rutta was recalled from AHL Syracuse to serve as insurance in case Stralman can't play in Saturday's game versus the Red Wings. Stralman averages 20:30 TOI -- all at even strength -- this season, so his absence would be a major loss to the back end.
More News
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Crushing previous year's pace•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Finally snaps long scoring drought•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Gearing up Sunday•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Ready to play when called•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Unavailable against Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...