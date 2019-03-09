Lightning's Anton Stralman: Nursing lower-body injury

Stralman is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

As a result, Jan Rutta was recalled from AHL Syracuse to serve as insurance in case Stralman can't play in Saturday's game versus the Red Wings. Stralman averages 20:30 TOI -- all at even strength -- this season, so his absence would be a major loss to the back end.

