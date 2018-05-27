Lightning's Anton Stralman: Offensive game in decline

Stralman delivered five points (one goal, four assists) during the Lightning's playoff run.

Stralman has become a ballast for partner Victor Hedman's Norris-worthy play, so his offensive game has declined. He averaged 20 points in each of the last two seasons, which was a steep decline from his previous mid-to-high 30s production. Stralman's value on the ice will continue to be high, but his fantasy value will be restricted to the deepest of formats.