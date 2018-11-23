Lightning's Anton Stralman: Out again Friday
Stralman (upper body) will sit again Friday evening against the Blackhawks, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
While Stralman will miss a sixth consecutive game, the Bolts have been reluctant to place him on injured reserve. Rookie Erik Cernak has been filling in for the Swede.
More News
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Unavailable versus Panthers•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Ruled out Monday•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Out yet again•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Sitting out another game•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Sidelined against Sabres•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...