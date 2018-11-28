Lightning's Anton Stralman: Out another week
Stralman will need at least another week to recover from his upper-body injury.
Stralman has already missed the Lightning's last nine games and will now be sidelined for a minimum of four more. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman was stuck in a 10-game goal drought, but did secure five helpers in his previous four contests. With the Swede unavailable, Erik Cernak figures to continue filling in on the blue line.
