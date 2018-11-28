Lightning's Anton Stralman: Out another week

Stralman will need at least another week to recover from his upper-body injury.

Stralman has already missed the Lightning's last nine games and will now be sidelined for a minimum of four more. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman was stuck in a 10-game goal drought, but did secure five helpers in his previous four contests. With the Swede unavailable, Erik Cernak figures to continue filling in on the blue line.

More News
Our Latest Stories