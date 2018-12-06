Lightning's Anton Stralman: Out at least another week
Stralman (upper body) will be re-evaluated in a week, ruling him out for at least the next three games, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
This is the second time Stralman's return has been pushed back. The blueliner has missed the previous 13 games dating back to Nov. 8. Prior to getting hurt, the Swede was stuck in a 10-game goal drought, though he did manage to register five helpers during that stretch. Even without a spot on the power play, Stralman is averaging 22:25 of ice time and should continue to see big minutes was given the all-clear.
