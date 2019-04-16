Lightning's Anton Stralman: Out for Game 4
Stralman (lower body) will miss Game 4 versus the Blue Jackets.
Stralman's lower-body injury will force him to miss at least one more contest and could mean he's done for the season if the Lightning can't come up with a road win Tuesday. The veteran blueliner collected 17 points and posted a plus-12 rating during the regular season, but his absence should allow Braydon Coburn to remain among the defensive pairings.
