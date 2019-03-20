Lightning's Anton Stralman: Out next three games

Stralman (lower body) will miss the next three games, but remains day-to-day, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Stralman has played in just 45 contests this year due to injuries and will miss another three outings. The blueliner's absence, along with that of Dan Girardi, will likely result in Jan Rutta and Erik Cernak seeing additional minutes. Once cleared to return, the veteran should get back to his season average 20:30 of ice time.