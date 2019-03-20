Lightning's Anton Stralman: Out next three games
Stralman (lower body) will miss the next three games, but remains day-to-day, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Stralman has played in just 45 contests this year due to injuries and will miss another three outings. The blueliner's absence, along with that of Dan Girardi, will likely result in Jan Rutta and Erik Cernak seeing additional minutes. Once cleared to return, the veteran should get back to his season average 20:30 of ice time.
More News
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Sitting Monday•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Unable to take to ice•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Not playing Thursday•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Sitting once more Monday•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Leaning toward another absence•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Nursing lower-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...