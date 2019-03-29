Lightning's Anton Stralman: Out until April
Stralman (lower body) isn't likely to play Saturday, though he'll be considered for the ensuing four-game road trip to cap off the regular season, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
While Stralman is about to miss his 11th straight game, it seems like the Bolts are evaluating the defenseman on a regular basis. Meanwhile, Jan Rutta has been filling in for him in a limited capacity, with additional minutes distributed among the more established blueliners.
