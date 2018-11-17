Lightning's Anton Stralman: Out yet again
Stralman (upper body) will not be fit to play in Saturday's road contest against the Flyers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Initially, it appeared that Stralman's injury was of the day-to-day variety, but he's about to miss his fourth straight game. If he continues to progress slowly, the Swede could be a candidate for injured reserve.
