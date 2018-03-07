Lightning's Anton Stralman: Perfect plus-minus in Tuesday's OT win
Stralman picked up two assists, two shots, two blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.
It's not often a player is on the ice for every goal his team scores when the lamp is lit that frequently, but it's par for the course for Stralman this season. The veteran blueliner now has a plus-25 rating through 65 games, a figure which would be a career high for him in addition to putting him just outside the NHL's top 10 in that category, to go along with his more modest four goals and 17 points.
