Lightning's Anton Stralman: Placed on injured reserve
Stralman (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Stralman was already expected to be out for another week and the Lightning needed a spot on the roster to activate Ondrej Palat (lower body), which makes this move a no-brainer. The Swedish defender has already missed the last nine contests due to his upper-body issue. In Stralman's stead, Erik Cernak has stepped in with a trio of helpers.
