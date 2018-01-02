Lightning's Anton Stralman: Plays well in return from injury
Stralman fired with four shots and was plus-2 in 18:08 of action Sunday in his return from injury.
He'd missed two games with a lower-body injury. Get Stralman back in your lineup if you're employing his services.
More News
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Back in action Sunday•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Not skating in warmups•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Tallies three points, plus-4 rating in victory•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Point drought reaches eight games•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Helping to develop rookie defender•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...