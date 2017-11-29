Lightning's Anton Stralman: Point drought reaches eight games

Stralman failed to register a point for the eighth consecutive game during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Buffalo.

The veteran defenseman recorded consecutive 30-point showings during his first two campaigns with the Lightning, but he's registered seven goals and 23 assists through 97 games over the past two years. The dip in production is tied primarily to his lack of power-play time, which has all but vanished with the early-season emergence of Mikhail Sergachev. However, Stralman still offers some fantasy value through his peripheral contributions, as he's recorded 37 shots, 24 blocked shots and 23 hits with a plus-15 rating through 24 games.