Lightning's Anton Stralman: Rare two-point game
Stralman scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Minnesota.
Stralman does have three points in six games now, but we don't expect this type of production going forward. He has averaged 20 points in each of his last two seasons while skating on the Bolts' shutdown pairing. Stralman's value is greater on the ice than in the fantasy arena.
