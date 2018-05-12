Lightning's Anton Stralman: Ready for Game 2
Despite missing practice Saturday, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Stralman is "good to go" for Game 2 against the Capitals on Sunday, Caley Chelios of Fox Sports reports.
Stralman has recorded a point in three of the past four games dating back to the conference semifinals versus Boston. It's presumed that he was merely taking a day off for maintenance Saturday.
More News
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Empty-net dagger breaks scoring drought•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Perfect plus-minus in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Steady play enabling others to shine•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Plays well in return from injury•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Back in action Sunday•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...