Lightning's Anton Stralman: Ready for Game 2

Despite missing practice Saturday, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Stralman is "good to go" for Game 2 against the Capitals on Sunday, Caley Chelios of Fox Sports reports.

Stralman has recorded a point in three of the past four games dating back to the conference semifinals versus Boston. It's presumed that he was merely taking a day off for maintenance Saturday.

