Lightning's Anton Stralman: Ready to play when called
Stralman (upper body) told reporters he was set to play versus Winnipeg on Sunday and was waiting on clearance from coaching staff, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Stralman figures to be back in action Sunday, but will need to first be activated off injured reserve. With how well Erik Cernak has performed in Stralman's stead, it's not immediately clear who might get bumped from the lineup, though Mikhail Sergachev could find himself relegated to the press box.
