Lightning's Anton Stralman: Records two helpers in win

Stralman registered two assists, two shots and a plus-3 rating during Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Washington.

Stralman was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the season, but he did post a plus-3 rating, which puts him at an outstanding plus-6 mark for the campaign. After a disappointing fantasy showing last year, Stralman's value this season will likely be tied to how much power-play time he receives. He has seen second-unit duty the past two games, so that's encouraging, but he's also most valuable to the Lightning in a shut-down role as a penalty killer and matching up against the opposition's top players at even strength.