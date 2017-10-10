Lightning's Anton Stralman: Records two helpers in win
Stralman registered two assists, two shots and a plus-3 rating during Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Washington.
Stralman was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the season, but he did post a plus-3 rating, which puts him at an outstanding plus-6 mark for the campaign. After a disappointing fantasy showing last year, Stralman's value this season will likely be tied to how much power-play time he receives. He has seen second-unit duty the past two games, so that's encouraging, but he's also most valuable to the Lightning in a shut-down role as a penalty killer and matching up against the opposition's top players at even strength.
