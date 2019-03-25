Lightning's Anton Stralman: Remains out Monday
Stralman (lower body) is listed as an injured scratch in Corey Long's NHL.com preview of Monday's Bruins-Lightning game.
Stralman still isn't ready for his first game action since March 5. The veteran defenseman's next opportunity to rejoin the Lightning's Presidents' Trophy winning lineup will be Saturday in Washington, giving him a few more days to recover.
