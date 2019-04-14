Lightning's Anton Stralman: Remains out Sunday

Stralman (lower body) will not suit up for Sunday's Game 3 matchup against Columbus, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Stralman will be on the sidelines alongside fellow blueliner Victor Hedman who is dealing with an undisclosed injury. He is in doubt to suit up in Game 4 on Tuesday, though it is still a remote possibility.

