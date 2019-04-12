Lightning's Anton Stralman: Ruled out Friday
Stralman (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus Columbus on Friday and is in doubt for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Stralman has been making progress and was able to join his teammates on the ice for Friday's game-day skate. Once cleared to play, the Swede figures to return to logging over 20 minutes per game. In the meantime, Jan Rutta will continue to fill out the third pairing in Stralman's stead.
More News
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Could play in opening playoff round•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: May have had injury setback•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Hops in front of three shots•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Draws back into lineup•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Hoping to return soon•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...