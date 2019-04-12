Lightning's Anton Stralman: Ruled out Friday

Stralman (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus Columbus on Friday and is in doubt for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Stralman has been making progress and was able to join his teammates on the ice for Friday's game-day skate. Once cleared to play, the Swede figures to return to logging over 20 minutes per game. In the meantime, Jan Rutta will continue to fill out the third pairing in Stralman's stead.