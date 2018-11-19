Lightning's Anton Stralman: Ruled out Monday
Stralman (upper body) will not play Monday versus the Predators, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The Lightning defenseman will miss his fifth consecutive game, though it's not all bad as Stralman does appear to be nearing a return. Following the game in Nashville, Tampa will play five straight games at home with the hope being that the 32-year-old Swede can get the green light to return sometime over that span.
