Lightning's Anton Stralman: Season comes to end
Stralman (lower body) was never able to return to the lineup before the Lightning were swept out of the playoffs.
Stralman suited up in just two of the final 18 games of the season due to the lower-body injury. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, teams will likely have some injury concerns about the 32-year-old, due to the fact that he suited up in just 47 games this season. Stralman has seen his point totals decline each year since he's been with Tampa Bay, producing just two goals and 17 points in 2018-19. Stralman has proven he can still be an effective defenseman, but his time with the Bolts could be over, due to team dealing with major players --Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov -- in line for massive deals this offseason.
