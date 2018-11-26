Lightning's Anton Stralman: Set to see doctor on Tuesday

Stralman (upper body) will be re-evaluated Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stralman has missed eight games dealing with an upper-body injury and appears set to miss a ninth when the Lightning face Anaheim on Tuesday. It remains to be seen when the veteran blueliner will return to game action, though an update could come after Tuesday's appointment. Meanwhile, Erik Cernak has been filling in for the 32-year-old Swede.