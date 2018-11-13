Lightning's Anton Stralman: Sidelined against Sabres
Stralman (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Buffalo, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The Lightning are hoping Stralman will be ready to return at some point during their four-game road trip, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh for his next opportunity to do so. With Stralman unavailable, the recently recalled Erik Cernak will slot into the lineup and make his NHL debut against the Sabres.
