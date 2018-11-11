Lightning's Anton Stralman: Sidelined by upper-body injury Saturday

Stralman isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Senators, and he's now listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, according to Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider.

A silver lining for the Lightning is that Victor Hedman's returning from an upper-body injury of his own Saturday, softening the blow of Stralman's absence. Look for further updates from the team regarding Stralman's status to surface prior to Tuesday's game in Buffalo.

