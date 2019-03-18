Lightning's Anton Stralman: Sitting Monday

Stralman (lower body) will not suit up for Monday's game against the Coyotes, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

The 32-year-old has now missed six consecutive games and seven of the last eight. It's unclear how long he'll be out, but Stralman is still considered day-to-day.

