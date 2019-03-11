Lightning's Anton Stralman: Sitting once more Monday
Stralman (lower body) won't play Monday in Toronto, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
According to Lightning coach Jon Cooper, Stralman may not play Thursday in Detroit, either. The Swedish blueliner has appeared in just one game in the month of March so far, leaving him stuck on 17 points through 45 appearances.
