Lightning's Anton Stralman: Sitting out another game

While Stralman (upper body) continues to move closer to a return, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said it won't happen Thursday night against host Pittsburgh, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stralman owners will have to remain patient with the Swedish defenseman, as he's about to sit out his third consecutive game. A seemingly underrated two-way player, Stralman has produced one goal and seven assists over 16 games this season, and his half-point-per-game pace would be the best of his career if he's able to sustain it.