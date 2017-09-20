Play

Lightning's Anton Stralman: Skates without contact Wednesday

Stralman (undisclosed) skated in a red jersey with other injured Lightning players who won't be playing Wednesday night in Carolina, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yes, Stralman has the "don't hit me" sweater, but it's nonetheless encouraging that he's been skating. The injury cropped up at the start of training camp and isn't expected to keep him out for very long.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories