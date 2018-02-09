Lightning's Anton Stralman: Steady play enabling others to shine

Stralman has two assists in his last four games, but remains on pace for his worst production since the lockout in 2012-13.

The 31-year-old defender has embraced the role of enabler for partner Victor Hedman -- he's the perfect foil to allow the younger man to join the rush. While that makes Stralman the perfect team guy on the ice, it makes him waiver fodder in fantasy. Use him if he gets hot or if you desperately need a steadying influence in your plus-minus. Otherwise, just enjoy watching Hedman's exploits while knowing Stralman is helping that happen.