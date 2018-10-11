Lightning's Anton Stralman: Steady second pairing assignment

Stralman will toil with Ryan McDonagh on the Lightning's second defensive pairing this season.

Stralman is no longer counted on for offence and his role with McDonagh will be to suffocate opposing scorers, leaving Victor Hedman to lead the offence. Stralman is an important part of the veteran blue line in Tampa, but that just won't translate into much fantasy appeal.

More News
Our Latest Stories