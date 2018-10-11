Lightning's Anton Stralman: Steady second pairing assignment
Stralman will toil with Ryan McDonagh on the Lightning's second defensive pairing this season.
Stralman is no longer counted on for offence and his role with McDonagh will be to suffocate opposing scorers, leaving Victor Hedman to lead the offence. Stralman is an important part of the veteran blue line in Tampa, but that just won't translate into much fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Offensive game in decline•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Ready for Game 2•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Empty-net dagger breaks scoring drought•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Perfect plus-minus in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Steady play enabling others to shine•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Plays well in return from injury•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...