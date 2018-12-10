Lightning's Anton Stralman: Takes twirl on practice ice
Stralman (upper body) skated Saturday at the Lightning's optional skate, reports the Tampa Bay Times.
He has missed 15 games and is set to be re-evaluated on Dec. 12. Stralman wasn't ready to say how close to a return he was, but his return is not imminent.
